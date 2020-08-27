Kate Winslet says she choreographed sex scenes in 'Ammonite' with co-star Saoirse Ronan: 'It's definitely not like eating a sandwich'

NEON Kate Winslet (left) and Saoirse Ronan star in ‘Ammonite.’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Winslet revealed that she and co-star Saoirse Ronan choreographed their own sex scenes for their new romantic period drama, “Ammonite.”

“It’s definitely not like eating a sandwich,” Winslet described. “I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, ‘Listen, let us work it out.’ And we did.”

The film follows the real-life Paleontologist Mary Anning, played by Winslet, who develops a romantic relationship with a much younger married woman played by Saoirse Ronan.

Kate Winslet has revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she choreographed her sex scenes with co-star Saoirse Ronan for their upcoming romantic drama “Ammonite.”

“It’s definitely not like eating a sandwich,” Winslet said.

“I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, ‘Listen, let us work it out.’ And we did. ‘We’ll start here. We’ll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.'”

“Ammonite” is British writer-director Francis Lee’s follow up to his critically acclaimed debut, “God’s Own Country.” The film is set in the 1800s on the South coast of England and follows the life of the acclaimed but often overlooked Paleontologist Mary Anning, played by Winslet, who develops an intense romantic relationship with a much younger married woman played by Saoirse Ronan.

“We marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative,” Winslet added. “I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene on ‘Ammonite.’ And I felt by far the least self-conscious.”

GC Images/GC Images Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan on the set of ‘Ammonite.’

Winslet, who’s enjoyed an acclaimed and diverse career that now spans over two decades also spoke about her body image, and the expectations and limits of performing in Hollywood as a Woman.

“I’m nearly 45 and Saoirse is almost half my age,” she said. “To have an opportunity to be my real forty-something self, post-children, you know? Women aren’t really having the courage to do that. I was just excited to say, this is what it is, peeps. This is how I am now, and it’s very much not the body I had 20 years ago.”

“Ammonite” has already begun to attract awards buzz with some speculating that this may be a return to form for Winslet. The film was initially scheduled to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, but it was, of course, halted because of the pandemic. The film will instead premiere at the Toronto Film Festival where Winslet will virtually accept the prestigious Tribute Actor Award.

Speaking about attending the awards virtually, Winslet said: “I can be barefoot and I don’t have to put a dress on and feel sick. So it’s awesome. I can have my glass of wine just out of frame.”

Kate Winslet finds it 'uncomfortable' when women present themselves in a way that's 'designed to make people stare'

An actress reveals she hasn't weighed herself in 12 years and recommends it to everyone

Kate Winslet recently said 'on some level Woody is a woman' because Woody Allen writes female characters so well

