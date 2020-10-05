Every single Kate Winslet movie, ranked by critics

Paramount Pictures; Summit Entertainment; New Line Cinema Kate Winslet has been acting in films since the 1990s.

Kate Winslet is best known for playing Rose in “Titanic”(1997) and Clementine in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004).

Her most critically acclaimed movies include “Hamlet” (1996) and “Sense and Sensibility” (1995).

Other films like “Movie 43” (2013) and “A Kid in King Arthur’s Court” (1995) weren’t as well-received by critics.

Kate Winslet is a notable British actress who’s transcended genres throughout her successful acting career.

Read on for every movie in her filmography, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Rotten Tomatoes scores were updated at the time of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical ratings were not included.

Winslet’s lowest-rated film is “Movie 43” (2013).

Relativity Media Kate Winslet in ‘Movie 43.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Summary: The raunchy, sketch-comedy film, “Movie 43,” showcases a variety of characters. In one storyline, Beth (Winslet) meets Davis (Hugh Jackman) for an unusual first date.

Despite the parade of high-calibre actors, “Movie 43” was written off by critics as crass and nearly unwatchable.

“This is a film so utterly devoid of laughs that it makes one wonder whether Hollywood stars really are feeling the pinch too,”Francesca Steele wrote for the Independent.

The actress played Princess Sarah in “A Kid in King Arthur’s Court” (1995).

Disney Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig in ‘A Kid in King Arthur’s Court.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Summary: In the Disney film “A Kid in King Arthur’s Court,” a young baseball player named Calvin Fuller (Thomas Ian Nicholas) is thrown back in time by a magical earthquake that places him in sixth-century England.

In the film, Winslet played Princess Sarah, the elder sister of Calvin’s royal crush.

Critics were underwhelmed, and many found the film not only dull but also noticeably condescending to its young target audience.

“It is numbingly bland, homogenized and deflated by an utter lack of original wit or charm,” Jeff Shannon wrote for The Seattle Times.

She was Anne Stanton in “All the King’s Men” (2006).

Columbia Pictures Kate Winslet in ‘All the King’s Men.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Summary: The dramatic thriller, based on the novel by Robert Penn Warren, details the life of fictitious 1950s politician Willie Stark (Sean Penn) and his turbulent term as the governor of Louisiana.

Winslet had a supporting role in the drama as Anne Stanton.

“All the King’s Men” was ridiculed by critics, who felt like the drama was burdened by overacting and a heavy-handed plot.

“The director can’t seem to find a natural rhythm for the movie – it’s portentous and vague at the same time,” David Denby wrote for The New Yorker.

In “Christmas Carol: The Movie” (2001), she voiced Belle.

Pathé Kate Winslet voiced a character in the animated film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

Summary: In “Christmas Carol: The Movie,” crotchety old Ebenezer Scrooge (voiced by Simon Callow) is forced to reexamine his life choices when three spirits visit him on Christmas Eve.

Winslet voiced Belle, Scrooge’s love interest from his youth.

Critics said the 2001 adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens tale suffered from its low-budget animation and failure to add anything new to the source material.

“This strange hotch-potch of an animation falls between all stools: failing to honour the seasonal elements to this most famous of Christmas fables while not doing anything new,” wrote film critic PJ Nabarro.

Winslet voiced Blanche in “Swift” (2019).

LUXX Studios Kate Winslet voiced a leading character in the cartoon.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In “Swift,” also known as “Manou the Swift” and “Birds of a Feather,” young Manou (voiced by Josh Keaton) grows up in a flock of seagulls and never feels like he fits in. Everything changes when he realises who he really is.

Winslet lent her voice to the film as Blanche, Manou’s adoptive mother.

Critics said “Swift” was mired by unappealing animation and a haphazard plot.

“Virtually laugh-free, so-so looking with a seriously drippy musical number, it feels like a film slipped into cinemas over summer to sucker parents desperate to do something, anything, to fill a couple of hours,” Cath Clarke wrote for The Guardian.

The actress starred as Claire in “Collateral Beauty” (2016).

New Line Cinema Kate Winslet in ‘Collateral Beauty.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In “Collateral Beauty,” Howard Inlet (Will Smith) withdraws from his friends and family after an unimaginable loss. In an attempt to push past his grief, Howard writes letters addressed to Love, Time, and Death.

Winslet starred opposite Smith as Howard’s estranged friend Claire Wilson.

Critics had few kind words for “Collateral Beauty” due to its indelicate approach to a heavy subject matter.

“However glorious the cast, almost nothing can rescue a Christmas cancer movie, or certainly not one this tonally deaf,” Kate Muir wrote for The Times.

She played Bitsey Bloom in “The Life of David Gale” (2003).

Universal Pictures Kate Winslet in ‘The Life of David Gale.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Summary: In the drama “The Life of David Gale,” a college professor is given a death sentence after being convicted of murdering an opposing activist.

Winslet starred as Bitsey Bloom, a news journalist who covers the story.

Some critics lent praise to the cast’s acting efforts, but “The Life of David Gale” was largely written off as a forgettable drama.

“Grading on the curve, I give it high marks for trying something different, but somewhat lower ones for entertainment value,” wrote Rex Reed for The Observer.

She was Jeanine in “The Divergent Series: Insurgent” (2015).

Red Wagon Productions Kate Winslet in ‘The Divergent Series: Insurgent.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Summary: In the sequel to “Divergent” (2014), Tris (Shailene Woodley) and her friends rebel against Jeanine (Winslet), the leader of a dystopian government that boxes citizens into discrete sections of society.

A continuation of the film adaptations of the book series by Veronica Roth, “Insurgent” was evidence for most critics that the franchise was losing steam.

“There’s little substance and little depth, but Woodley, with her preternatural poise, offers a worthy simulation of drama,” wrote Richard Brody for The New Yorker.

In “Wonder Wheel” (2017), she played Ginny.

Amazon Studios Kate Winslet in ‘Wonder Wheel.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Summary: Set in 1950s Coney Island, “Wonder Wheel” centres on a lifeguard’s (Justin Timberlake) chance connection to a dysfunctional family: Ginny (Winslet), Carolina (Juno Temple), and Humpty Rannell (Jim Belushi).

Overall, the picture was received poorly by critics, but Winslet’s performance was seen as a highlight.

“At times the dialogue feels a bit trite or maybe too familiar,”Glynis Costin wrote for InStyle. “But watching Winslet fully inhabit Ginny from despair to hope to despair again, is well worth it.”

Winslet was Adele in “Labour Day” (2013).

Dale Robinette/Paramount Pictures Josh Brolin and Kate Winslet in ‘Labour Day.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Summary: In “Labour Day,” single mother Adele (Winslet) is struggling to raise her son, Henry, when their life is suddenly turned upside down by an escaped convict (Josh Brolin).

Critics viewed “Labour Day” as a middle-of-the-road drama, with many wishing that the director had either shown some subtle restraint or gone all-in on its premise.

“You wish that [director Jason] Reitman had brought the material under control – or better yet, let its cheap manipulations and gushy eroticism run riot,” Robbie Collin wrote for The Telegraph.

The actress was Alex Martin in “The Mountain Between Us” (2017).

Twentieth Century Fox Kate Winslet and Idris Elba in ‘The Mountain Between Us.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Summary: In the drama “The Mountain Between Us,” a neurosurgeon (Idris Elba) and a photojournalist (Winslet) crash-land in the High Uintas Wilderness and do everything they can to survive the harsh conditions.

Many critics viewed “The Mountain Between Us” as an overly sentimental, direct-to-video drama.

“Skip ‘The Mountain Between Us,'” Megan Garber wrote for The Atlantic. “If you’re in the mood to be cloyed, watch a Hallmark movie instead.”

She originated her role as Jeanine in “Divergent” (2014).

Jaap Buitendijk/Summit Entertainment Kate Winslet and Theo James in ‘Divergent.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41%

Summary: In the young-adult thriller “Divergent,” based on the books by Roth, Tris (Woodley) strikes out against a society that sorts citizens by honesty, selflessness, courage, peace, and intelligence.

Winslet originated her role as Jeanine, the ruthless leader of Tris’ world.

An enticing premise and promising young cast weren’t enough to save “Divergent” from mixed critical reception.

“The conflicts inherent in old-fashioned high-school movies are accommodated, with bullying to stir the blood and romance to set the heart thumping,” Sandra Hall wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald. “But ‘Divergent’s’ assimilation of all this fails to excite.”

In “Holy Smoke” (1999), she starred as Ruth Barron.

Miramax Films Kate Winslet in ‘Holy Smoke.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Summary: On a trip to India, Ruth Barron (Winslet) falls for the charm of a religious guru (Dhritiman Chatterjee). Worried about her safety, her family pays a cult deprogrammer (Harvey Keitel) to save her.

“Holy Smoke” pretty evenly divided critics into two camps, those who loved it and those who felt it was one of director Jane Campion’s worst films.

“Not all of the ensuing psychodrama works completely, but as ever, it’s just so pleasant to see someone making a movie that’s about something,” Gemma Files wrote for Eye Weekly.

The actress played Sabine De Barra in “A Little Chaos” (2015).

Focus Features Kate Winslet in ‘A Little Chaos.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: “A Little Chaos” centres on female groundskeeper Sabine De Barra (Winslet) as she is given the honour of cultivating a beautiful garden in Versailles for King Louis XIV (Alan Rickman).

Its enviable cast and beautiful setting weren’t enough to win over every critic.

“‘A Little Chaos’ wants us to be fascinated by a feminist who never was, then undermines her by casting an approving eye on the steamy affair she begins with her boss,” Rafer Guzman wrote for Newsday.

She was Iris in “The Holiday” (2006).

Columbia Pictures Kate Winslet and Jack Black in ‘The Holiday.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Summary: Worn down by their respective love lives, Iris (Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) trade homes in different countries for a Christmas vacation and find a renewed sense of hope in “The Holiday.”

Sweet and sincere, sometimes to a fault, the film was best enjoyed with low expectations, according to critics.

‘”The Holiday’ is as corny as it gets, but in a cinemascape full of macho grunting and aggressive irony, [director Nancy] Meyers is perhaps right to believe that corniness is what women – and their boyfriends – will be wanting,” Sukhdev Sandhu wrote for The Telegraph.

She narrated “The Fox and the Child” (2007).

Bonne Pioche Télévision Bertille Noël-Bruneau starred in ‘The Fox and the Child.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Summary: In the French film “The Fox and the Child,” narrated by Winslet, a 10-year-old girl and a mountain fox form an inseparable bond as they travel together across the European countryside.

Pretty to look at but not much in way of substance, the family film was reviewed as forgettable but largely harmless.

Film critic Don Groves described “The Fox and the Child” as a “gentle, rambling adventure in the wild,” in his review for SBS.com.

Winslet was Tula in “Romance and Cigarettes” (2006).

United Artists Kate Winslet in ‘Romance and Cigarettes.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In the jukebox musical “Romance and Cigarettes,” an ironworker (James Gandolfini) from Queens begins an affair with a younger woman named Tula (Winslet), and his life is forever changed.

Bizarre to a polarising level, “Romance and Cigarettes” wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

“How weird is John Turturro’s ‘Romance and Cigarettes?'” Carina Chocano wrote for the Los Angeles Times. “Almost indescribably weird, though also strangely involving.”

The actress appeared as Irina Vlaslov in “Triple 9” (2016).

Worldview Entertainment Kate Winslet in ‘Triple 9.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In the crime thriller “Triple 9,” corrupt cop Marcus Belmont (Anthony Mackie) plans to use his new partner as a pawn in an upcoming heist after he’s threatened by a mafia dealer.

Winslet had a supporting turn as Irina Vlaslov, the mob boss’ wife.

Critics said “Triple 9” was little more than the sum of its parts, but admitted that its parts were fun.

“The movie involves a pair of heists, a prisoner abroad, corrupt cops, mobsters, gangsters, and more, and the parts are considerably better than the messy, unfocused whole,” Alison Willmore wrote for BuzzFeed. “But oh, the parts can be a pleasure.”

She played Myrtle “Tilly” Dunnage in “The Dressmaker” (2015).

Broad Green Pictures Kate Winslet in ‘The Dressmaker.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Summary: In the revenge comedy “The Dressmaker,” Tilly Dunnage (Winslet) returns to her small Australian hometown after years of being painted as a monster.

Even the most ardent Winslet admirers were thrown off by the tonal highs and lows of “The Dressmaker.”

“Kate Winslet can do anything,” Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone. “Except save this movie from quirky overkill.”

She narrated “The Sunshine Boy” (2009).

Frontier Filmworks Kate Winslet narrated the documentary.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: In the Winslet-narrated documentary “The Sunshine Boy” – also known as “A Mother’s Courage: Talking Back to Autism” – a mother takes her son with autism from Iceland to the United States to better understand his neurodivergent brain functioning.

Cloying to some and admirable to others, “The Sunshine Boy” was largely liked by critics.

“Don’t let the … pseudo-poignant vistas or the heavy-handed Sigur Rs score dissuade you,” Billie Cohen wrote for Time Out. “This documentary is undeniably fascinating.”

In “The Reader” (2008), she was Hanna Schmitz.

Mirage Enterprises Kate Winslet in ‘The Reader.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: Inspired by true events, “The Reader” centres on German lawyer Michael Berg (Ralph Fiennes), who had a love affair with a woman (Winslet) in his younger years, only to reconnect with her decades later as she faces charges in court.

According to most critics, the film as a whole left some things to be desired, but Winslet’s performance was evenly praised across the board.

“As such, its strength lies almost solely in Winslet’s performance; it is an astonishing and compelling portrayal of a complex woman,” Nikki Baughan wrote for the blog Roll Credits.

Winslet was Jennifer in “Blackbird” (2020).

Magna Entertainment Kate Winslet and Rainn Wilson in ‘Blackbird.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: In the drama “Blackbird,” terminally ill matriarch Lily (Susan Sarandon) gathers her children (Mia Wasikowska and Winslet) together for one final weekend before she takes steps to end her treatment.

The dialogue and plotting were lacklustre in the eyes of most critics, but the stellar cast put the drama in good faith.

“Turns out you can make a silk purse from a sow’s ear, if ‘you’ are Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill, Kate Winslet, and Mia Wasikowska,”Chris Hewitt wrote for the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The actress was Julia in “Hideous Kinky” (1998).

Greenpoint Films Kate Winslet in ‘Hideous Kinky.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Summary: “Hideous Kinky” follows disillusioned mother Julia (Winslet) as she moves her young daughters from London to Morocco and struggles to make ends meet.

The drama didn’t yield perfect scores from critics, but it was praised for its setting, cinematography, and Winslet’s winning performance.

“Kate Winslet continues an uninterrupted line of fine performances with the modest yet affecting ‘Hideous Kinky,'”Lisa Nesselson wrote for Variety.

She played April Wheeler in “Revolutionary Road” (2008).

Paramount Vantage/DreamWorks Pictures Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Revolutionary Road.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Summary: In the suburban drama “Revolutionary Road,” 1950s couple Frank (Leonardo DiCaprio) and April Wheeler (Winslet) try to save their failing marriage as it crumbles around them.

An effective character study, “Revolutionary Road” earned decent marks from critics for its moving performances.

“Ultimately, the performances are (rightly) more involving than the story,” James Christopher wrote for The Times. “By the same token, the actors are more involving than the film.”

Winslet was Nancy Cowen in “Carnage” (2011).

Sony Pictures Classics Kate Winslet in ‘Carnage.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Summary: After two young boys get into a physical fight, one’s mother (Winslet) and her husband (Christoph Waltz) come to the defence of their child and try to smooth things over with their neighbours.

A deeply uncomfortable and well-acted drama, “Carnage” unnerved some critics but was praised by others.

“I’m not convinced it’s particularly deep or insightful, but there is some enjoyment to be had from watching four actors at the top of their game get to where they do get to,” Deborah Ross wrote for The Spectator.

The actress played Hester in “Enigma” (2001).

Jagged Films Kate Winslet in ‘Enigma.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Summary: In the espionage thriller “Enigma,” a young mathematician named Tom Jericho (Dougray Scott) tries to help decode messages from Nazi U boats and secure passage for an Allied shipping convoy full of passengers.

Winslet had a supporting role in the film as Hester Wallace, a woman who helps Jericho.

The slow-burn thriller was hit or miss for a few critics, but a memorable picture for most.

“For the great turns from Scott, Winslet and Northam and the timely reminder that the greatest acts of heroism are so often unsung, it deserves your attention,” Harry Guerin wrote for RTE.

She voiced Rita in “Flushed Away” (2006).

DreamWorks Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet voiced the main characters in ‘Flushed Away.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Summary: In the animated comedy “Flushed Away,” after a posh mouse named Roddy (Jackman) accidentally gets flushed into the sewers of Ratropolis, he enlists the helped of a scavenger named Rita (Winslet) as they face off against the villainous Toad (Ian McKellen) and return to the city.

A roster of delightful voice actors helped keep “Flushed Away” from being bogged down by some of its more predictable elements.

“‘Flushed Away’ is sweetly silly and consistent,” Ruhaan Shah wrote for the Film Companion. “Is the perfect story for a few hours’ respite.”

In “Quills” (2000), she played Madeleine LeClerc.

Fox Searchlight Kate Winslet in ‘Quills.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Summary: “Quills” reimagines the last 10 years of the life of French philosopher Marquis de Sade (Geoffrey Rush). During his stint at an asylum, de Sade falls for laundress Madeleine LeClerc (Winslet).

The subject matter often touched upon taboos, but critics said “Quills” was worth approaching with an open mind.

“While it is horrible and sordid, it’s also witty, fast-paced and intriguing as it explores freedom of expression,” Judith Egerton wrote for The Courier-Journal.

Winslet was young Iris Murdoch in “Iris” (2001).

Miramax Films Kate Winslet in ‘Iris.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: The biographical drama “Iris” details the life of novelist Iris Murdoch (played by both Winslet and Judi Dench) and her marriage to John Bayley (played by both Hugh Bonneville and Jim Broadbent), based on Bayley’s memoir.

Intriguing and emotionally affecting, “Iris” had a notable impact upon film critics.

“Not just a fitting document of a life brilliantly lived but a vibrant, almost palpitating piece of cinema,” Ann Hornaday wrote for The Washington Post.

The actress starred as Sarah Pierce in “Little Children” (2006).

New Line Cinema Kate Winslet and Patrick Wilson in ‘Little Children.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: In “Little Children,” Sarah Pierce (Winslet) is a highly intelligent woman who struggles to accept her role as a housewife. When she meets carefree Brad (Patrick Wilson), they begin an affair that causes them to lead double lives.

Described as both disturbing and intelligently written, “Little Children” was praised by most critics as a worthwhile satire.

Roger Moore called it “the best satire of modern American suburbia since ‘American Beauty,'” in his review for the Orlando Sentinel.

She played Mary Anning in “Ammonite” (2020).

Neon Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in ‘Ammonite.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Summary: Based on a real historical figure, “Ammonite,” follows accomplished paleontologist Mary Anning (Winslet) as she starts to feel an unexpected spark for her married apprentice Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan).

The period romance was called a delicate and well-crafted love story, with critics heaping praise on Ronan and Winslet in particular.

“Excavation takes time and care to find something beautiful within, and that’s reflected in ‘Ammonite’s’ delicate love story,” Sara Clements wrote for Exclaim.

She was Sue Bridehead in “Jude” (1996).

PolyGram Filmed Entertainment Christopher Eccleston and Kate Winslet in ‘Jude.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Summary: An adaptation of the Thomas Hardy novel “Jude the Obscure,” the drama centres on Jude (Christopher Eccleston), a budding academic who is held back by his blue-collar work history. After his wife leaves him, Jude begins an illicit affair with his married cousin (Winslet).

Critics said that “Jude” was ultimately a rewarding historical drama, even if it was ambitious and a little flawed.

“Young English actress Kate Winslet adds lustre and energy to ‘Jude,’ a bold and generally successful attempt to adapt Thomas Hardy’s final novel, ‘Jude the Obscure,’ to the bigscreen,”Derek Elley wrote for Variety.

In “Finding Neverland” (2004), she was Sylvia Llewelyn Davies.

Miramax Films Kate Winslet in ‘Finding Neverland.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: Loosely based on the real-life story of “Peter Pan” author J.M. Barrie, “Finding Neverland” details the author’s relationship with a widow named Sylvia (Winslet) and her four young children.

Fantastical and steeped in sentimentality, “Finding Neverland” was received as a whimsical family adventure flick.

Paul Dale called it “a pleasing, old-fashioned tearjerker and a half,” in his review for The List.

She was Joanna Hoffman in “Steve Jobs” (2015).

Universal Michael Stuhlbarg and Kate Winslet in ‘Steve Jobs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: Taking place over a decade, the biopic “Steve Jobs” centres on the groundbreaking career of tech creator Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender) and his connections to executives like Steve Wozniak (Seth Rogen) and Joanna Hoffman (Winslet).

Objective and uncompromising, “Steve Jobs” was reviewed as a riveting biopic.

“As original and risk-taking as its subject, ‘Steve Jobs’ will make you think differently about an American icon,” wrote Calvin Wilson for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Winslet was Dr. Erin Mears in “Contagion” (2011).

Warner Bros. Kate Winslet in ‘Contagion.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: As a new virus spreads around the globe, top officials, scientists, and working parents try to survive in the face of nationwide panic and misinformation.

In the film, Winslet played Dr. Erin Mears.

A harsh and unrelenting look at how quickly disease can spread, “Contagion” was praised upon release.

“Ever the cerebral essayist, [director Steven] Soderbergh isn’t in this for edge-of-your-seat thrills – his approach is more cold sweat than burning fever,” Tim Robey wrote for The Telegraph.

The actress famously starred as Rose in “Titanic” (1997).

Paramount Pictures Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: In the historical-fiction drama “Titanic,” a young aristocrat named Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet) falls for a drifter named Jack Dawson (DiCaprio) while aboard the ill-fated voyage of the Titanic.

A heartstring-tugging drama, “Titanic” was praised as a modern classic when it was released.

“[Creator James] Cameron has devised a tender love story between Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio that serves as the main focus of ‘Titanic’s’ storyline, and it works beautifully,” Paul Tatara wrote for CNN.

She voiced Madam Mumblechook in the English dub of “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” (2017).

Studio Ghibli Kate Winslet voiced a character in the English-dubbed version of ‘Mary and the Witch’s Flower.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: In the anime “Mary and the Witch’s Flower,” a young girl named Mary Smith (voiced by Ruby Barnhill in the English dub) discovers a flower with the ability to turn her into a witch for a single, magical night.

In the English version of the movie, Winslet voiced Madam Mumblechook.

A mesmerising and beautifully realised animated picture, “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” was adored by critics.

“‘Harry Potter’ meets ‘Spirited Away’ in this richly inventive Japanese animation about an English girl,” Ed Potton wrote for The Times.

Winslet narrated the nature documentary “Deep Sea” (2006).

Warner Bros. Kate Winslet was the voice of the narrator.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Summary: In the nature documentary “Deep Sea,” Winslet narrates an undersea adventure through the eyes of scuba divers and the colourful creatures below.

Critics called “Deep Sea” an educational and immersive experience, albeit a short one.

John J. Puccio described it as “an all-too-brief but fascinating look at some of our ocean’s irreplaceable treasures,” in his review for Movie Metropolis.

The actress played Juliet Hulme in “Heavenly Creatures” (1994).

Miramax Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey in ‘Heavenly Creatures.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: In “Heavenly Creatures,” which was inspired by a true story, upper-class teenager Juliet (Winslet) moves from England to New Zealand and forms a unique bond with her classmate Pauline (Melanie Lynskey). Misunderstood by their parents, they hatch a plan to run away.

“Heavenly Creatures” earned rave reviews from critics, with particular attention given to Winslet and Lynskey’s performances.

“Stylish and eerily compelling before it overplays its campy excesses, ‘Heavenly Creatures’ does have a feverish intensity to recommend it,” Janet Maslin wrote for The New York Times.

In “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004), she starred as Clementine Kruczynski.

Focus Features Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Summary: After a brutal break-up, Joel (Jim Carrey) learns that his ex-girlfriend Clementine (Winslet) has erased all memories of their relationship through an experimental surgery. Distraught, Joel decides to erase his too.

Dream-like and inventive, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” benefited from a vulnerable screenplay and unique direction.

“At its core, ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ could have been just another love story,” Christy Lemire wrote for the Associated Press. “Refracted through [writer Charlie] Kaufman’s wonderfully weird prism, it’s something truly memorable.”

She was Ophelia in “Hamlet” (1996).

Columbia Pictures Kate Winslet in ‘Hamlet.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Summary: Based on the play by William Shakespeare, “Hamlet” centres on the fictional Prince of Denmark (Kenneth Branagh) as he returns home to discover that his father has been murdered and spirals into grief.

In the 1996 adaptation, Winslet starred as Ophelia, Hamlet’s love.

Critics called Branagh’s “Hamlet” a sweeping and cinematic vision and a worthy adaptation of the beloved play.

“I have seen dozens of versions of this play, either on screen or on stage, and none has ever held me in such a grip of awe,”James Berardinelli wrote for ReelViews.

Winslet’s highest-rated film is “Sense and Sensibility” (1995).

Columbia Pictures Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet in ‘Sense and Sensibility.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Summary: Based on the classic novel by Jane Austen, “Sense and Sensibility” centres on sisters Elinor (Emma Thompson) and Marianne Dashwood (Winslet) and their attempts to court suitors and foster wealth for their family after their father’s tragic death.

“Sense and Sensibility” was received as a compelling, heartwarming adaptation of Austen’s beloved work.

“This movie, made with love and wit, reminds us how much charm, liveliness, passion, good sense – and sensibility – Jane Austen provides,” Michael Wilmington wrote for the Chicago Tribune.

