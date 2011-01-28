Magazine Editor Crashes $250,000 Bentley During Test Drive

Kate Winick

While test driving a $250,000 Bentley, a magazine editor crashed the car after swerving to avoid a UPS truck.Kate Winick of wealth magazine Worth — a publication that “advises high-net-worth people how to manage their money,” according to WWD’s Memo Pad — claims the car only “lost its bumper” while driving the car in Ridgfield, Connecticut.



The Continental GTC Speed 8011 had to be towed back to New York City. Defending her actions, Winick claims those at the car company were “lovely,” and that they “deal with this stuff all the time.”

Despite the catastrophe, Winick continues to link to an ad for the car on her Twitter page.

