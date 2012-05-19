The Secret To Working With 4 Different Types Of People

Photo: imdb.com
Understanding your personality, those of your coworkers and how to deal with them can make all the difference between success and failure, according to the book “Personality Style At Work: The Secret to Working With (Almost) Anyone” by Kate Ward.Ward identifies four major personalities as well as their strengths and weaknesses. She then goes into detail about how to deal with conflicts and decision-making.
She promises results that will change your business and make work a better place.
About: The direct personality is very outgoing. He or she leads by taking action and isn't afraid to make decisions.
What their desk looks like: organised into piles.
Strengths: Not afraid to take risks, assertive
Weaknesses: Jumps to conclusions and acts too quickly, can be abrasive and blunt. Dismissive of others' ideas.
-Be prepared and stick to businesses only.
-Give them alternatives to choose from so they don't feel coddled.
-Set clear boundaries: this person will jump on weakness. Don't get too close.
-recognise them for their bottom-line results and the changes they're capable of making.
-Give them a position of scope or authority in a group project instead of something details-oriented.
About: The spirited personality is charismatic and loves to get others involved in a project. He or she loves to work in groups and get other involved.
What their desk looks like: Messy.
Strengths: Very cooperative and easy to get along with.
Weaknesses: Can make a choice before enough information has been gathered. Prone to outbursts.
-Allow them to provide input and ideas
-When giving negative feedback talk about the project abstractly instead of personally. They are very sensitive to rejection.
-Focus on the big picture of the project. Try to avoid criticising the small details. Keep it big picture.
-Give them lots of praise and recognition for their ideas
-recognise their ability to engage others.
About: Leads by encouraging and coaching. Easy-going and doesn't cause conflict.
What their desk looks like: Lots of personal mementos.
Strengths: Is good at collaborating with others. Is flexible and recognises better ideas.
Weaknesses: Bad at making decisions or giving others feedback.
-Suggest manageable steps for a solution so they don't get overwhelmed
-Prod them for feedback because they are likely to be passive.
-recognise them for their loyalty
-give them a role that lets them express confidence and support in others.
About: Obsessed with achieving high-quality results.
What their desk looks like: Very tidy
Strengths: Analytical, precise and thorough.
Weaknesses: Can get bogged down in the details. Can hurt others or seem inflexible.
-Give them candid feedback about what they're doing.
-Make sure you have facts and data to support feedback and suggestions.
-Compliment them on their high standards for projects.
-Assign them tasks where they can thrive in numbers, deadlines and details.
