Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery: Kate Walsh announces her return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ nearly a decade after her last appearance

Kate Walsh attends the 2020 Whitney Art Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art on January 28, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Kate Walsh announced Thursday that she will be reprising her role on “Grey’s Anatomy” this season.

Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery joins a long list of beloved characters who have returned recently.

“Grey’s Anatomy” season 18 premieres Thursday, September 30 at 9/8c on ABC.

Kate Walsh just made many “Grey’s Anatomy” fans very happy. The actress announced on social media Thursday night that she’ll be reprising her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in season 18 of the hit ABC drama.

Walsh teased her return in a clever video on TikTok before announcing more details on the official “Grey’s Anatomy” Twitter account.

“That’s right, my loves. Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I’m so excited to be home again joining Shonda, Ellen, and the rest of the incredible cast this season,” she said. “Just wait until you see what she has in store for you.”

Walsh will return for a multi-episode arc, according to Deadline. There is no official word yet on when Addison will make her “grand return,” but IMDb currently has her slated to appear on the first three episodes of the new season, so it appears she may show up in the premiere.

We first met Addison on season one of the show, when she showed up in Seattle to announce to Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) that she was staying in town to fix their marriage. This was a shock to his then-girlfriend Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), who had no idea he was married.

Walsh appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” for three seasons before Addison moved to California and landed the medical drama’s first spinoff, “Private Practice.” Her last appearance on “Grey’s” was for an alternate reality episode in season eight titled “If/Then.”

“Private Practice” ran on ABC for six seasons before Addison walked off into the sunset with her adopted son Henry and second husband Dr. Jake Reilly (Benjamin Bratt).

Walsh joins a long list of “Grey’s Anatomy” alums who have reprised beloved roles on the show in the past few seasons. On season 17, Sarah Drew returned as Dr. April Kepner to facilitate Jesse Williams’ exit as Dr. Jackson Avery. Plus, a plethora of fan favorites like Derek Shepherd, Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) visited Meredith in her COVID-induced dreams.

We don’t know yet what will bring Addison back to Seattle, but it will be the first time she and Meredith are face-to-face since Derek’s death, so fans can probably bet that the reunion will be emotional.

“Grey’s Anatomy” season 18 premieres Thursday, September 30 at 9/8c on ABC.