HOUSE OF THE DAY: Actress Kate Walsh Re-Lists Her Los Angeles Hacienda For $4 Million

Actress Kate Walsh Re-Lists Her Los Angeles Hacienda For $4 Million

Meredith Galante
kate walsh house

Photo: via Relator.com

Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice star Kate Walsh has put her Los Angeles home back on the market listed at $3.955 million (via Realtor.com).Last year, she tried selling the home at $4.295 million, less than the $4.75 million she bought it for in 2007.

The Spanish-style house, built in 1928, has four bedrooms (one of which is currently being used as a walk-in closet for Walsh’s Hollywood wardrobe) and six bathrooms.

Walsh’s home sits on .31 acres of property and includes a patio, pool and spa.

The house has a great pool

The living room

The open foyer

The family room lets a lot of light in

The dining room

Another view of the eating area

Built-in bookshelves in the family room

The kitchen

Calming colours in the bedroom

One of the four bedrooms

There's a fireplace in the master bedroom too

The master bath

A walk-in closet fit for a fashionista

This guest bedroom has plenty of living space

The seating area

The third bedroom

This room with the wet-bar has floor to ceiling windows

The den

Walsh's personal gym

