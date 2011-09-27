HOUSE OF THE DAY: Actress Kate Walsh Re-Lists Her Los Angeles Hacienda For $4 Million

Photo: via Relator.com

Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice star Kate Walsh has put her Los Angeles home back on the market listed at $3.955 million (via Realtor.com).Last year, she tried selling the home at $4.295 million, less than the $4.75 million she bought it for in 2007.



The Spanish-style house, built in 1928, has four bedrooms (one of which is currently being used as a walk-in closet for Walsh’s Hollywood wardrobe) and six bathrooms.

Walsh’s home sits on .31 acres of property and includes a patio, pool and spa.

