Kate Upton's Latest 'Vogue' Cover Is Missing Something...

Kate Upton is on the cover of British Vogue for first time. It’s her second international Vogue cover and reinforces the campaign to tout her as the poster girl for “healthy” models.



But there’s something about this one that’s different from her usual covers.

There’s no cleavage.

And that’s “a monumental shift from every other magazine she’s covered,” wrote Charlotte Cowles at The Cut.

“It’s very rare for a girl to move from one area of the business to the other, largely due to the fact that fashion models are almost without curves, whereas swimwear girls are celebrated for them,” explained U.K. Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman in an editor’s note.

Look at the difference between her U.K. cover:

Photo: Vogue

And her other cover for Vogue Italia:

Photo: Vogue

The cover shows that Upton is achieving one of her goals: breaking into the world of fashion.

Upton faced an uphill battle with the industry. She was snubbed by the designers of New York Fashion Week, and Victoria’s Secret publicly rejected her from its show.

But Vogue is a powerful ally. Its demure cover photo of Upton shows the magazine takes her seriously as a model, and not just a sex object.

At this rate, Upton should be walking couture runways very soon.

