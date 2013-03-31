Kate Upton's Racy Easter Video Features 8 Different Brands

Last year, Kate Upton got everyone in the Easter mood after revealing a minute-long video titled “Kate Upton as Peter Cottontail.”



The video, which features the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl prancing around like a naughty bunny, was part of a collaboration with LOVE magazine.

The video features eight upscale lingerie and designer brands, but we’re guessing there’s only two things viewers will notice after watching.

