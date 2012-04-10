Kate Upton's R-Rated Easter Video Features 8 Different Brands, But We're Guessing You Didn't Notice

Kate Upton got everyone in the Easter mood this weekend after revealing a minute-long video titled “Kate Upton as Peter Cottontail.”
The video, which features the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl prancing around like a naughty bunny, was part of a collaboration with LOVE magazine.
The video features eight upscale lingerie and designer brands, but we’re guessing there’s only two things viewers will notice after watching.
Despite our anti-Upton feelings, we felt it was our duty to break down this video for you.
