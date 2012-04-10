US

Kate Upton's R-Rated Easter Video Features 8 Different Brands, But We're Guessing You Didn't Notice

Aly Weisman

Kate Upton

Kate Upton got everyone in the Easter mood this weekend after revealing a minute-long video titled “Kate Upton as Peter Cottontail.”

The video, which features the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl prancing around like a naughty bunny, was part of a collaboration with LOVE magazine.

The video features eight upscale lingerie and designer brands, but we’re guessing there’s only two things viewers will notice after watching.

Despite our anti-Upton feelings, we felt it was our duty to break down this video for you.

Vintage Top By Jill Stuart

Bra And Underwear By Kiki de Montparnasse

Bracelet By Prada

Handbag By Louis Vuitton

Shoes By Christian Louboutin

Stockings By American Apparel

Headband By Maison Michel

Ziggy the Rabbit in Agent Provocateur

Now how many of these brands do you notice while watching the full video?

Need more Upton wearing next to nothing?

Watch her completely irrelevant DirecTV commercial here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.