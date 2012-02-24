Kate Upton's Latest Magazine Cover? Clothing Optional

We didn’t think it was possible, but Kate Upton is wearing even less clothing on the cover of the latest issue of Muse magazine than she did on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.



That’s because she isn’t wearing any clothes at all.

Muse, a so-called “fashionart” magazine out of Italy, features the buxom swimsuit model channeling a 1950s-era Marilyn Monroe.

And although Upton’s print career is at a peak, don’t expect to see her on the runway anytime soon.

After a Victoria’s Secret honcho said that the model “would never” appear in their widely-viewed annual runway show, Upton simply laughed off the remarks about her looks, saying, “What can I say? I’m relatable.”

