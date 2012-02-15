Kate Upton's Early Years In The Ad Business

Photo: Screengrab
Kate Upton is burning up the internet after her barely there Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.Before she was a “supermodel,” however, she was just an ordinary model, doing ads.
She appeared in the Victoria’s Secret catalogue and also shot a forgettable online ad for Sobe the water and tea brand.
Currently, she’s about to star in a sexy new ad for the Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr burger chain, writhing around on a car at a drive-in while eating a Southwest Patty Melt. The ad agency behind that campaign is 72andSunny.
Garage clothing: Her modelling work for this small chain appears to have all but disappeared from the web.
When Upton appeared for Victoria's Secret last year, it was hailed as a victory for curvy girls over the rail-thin models the brand normally uses.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.