Kate Upton's Early Years In The Ad Business

Kate Upton is burning up the internet after her barely there Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.Before she was a “supermodel,” however, she was just an ordinary model, doing ads.



She appeared in the Victoria’s Secret catalogue and also shot a forgettable online ad for Sobe the water and tea brand.

Currently, she’s about to star in a sexy new ad for the Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr burger chain, writhing around on a car at a drive-in while eating a Southwest Patty Melt. The ad agency behind that campaign is 72andSunny.

