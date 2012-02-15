Kate Upton's Early Years In The Ad Business

Jim Edwards
kate upton

Photo: Screengrab

Kate Upton is burning up the internet after her barely there Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.Before she was a “supermodel,” however, she was just an ordinary model, doing ads.

She appeared in the Victoria’s Secret catalogue and also shot a forgettable online ad for Sobe the water and tea brand.

Currently, she’s about to star in a sexy new ad for the Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr burger chain, writhing around on a car at a drive-in while eating a Southwest Patty Melt. The ad agency behind that campaign is 72andSunny.

2010: Upton modelled for bag designer Dooney & Bourke—fully clothed.

Garage clothing: Her modelling work for this small chain appears to have all but disappeared from the web.

She was in the Guess campaign a year ago—hard to believe she was unknown at the time.

When Upton appeared for Victoria's Secret last year, it was hailed as a victory for curvy girls over the rail-thin models the brand normally uses.

She did this 'staring contest' ad for Sobe in 2011 as well. Few noticed.

2012: Now she's taken over the world. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's new campaign revolves around Upton.

Now read 5 reasons to stay sceptical about Groupon ...

... The 'Ponzi scheme' problem isn't solved yet>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.