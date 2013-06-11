21 Photos Of Kate Upton In honour Of Her 21st Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kate Upton!
It’s hard to believe, but the two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover girl turns just 21-years-old today.
In her relatively short time on this earth, Upton has already done so much.
Let’s relive Upton’s recent years in the spotlight.
In 2011, Kate Upton was just a 17-year-old model blogging at the Microsoft PC Press Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami Beach.
She proved she could be sporty, too, at the Taco Bell All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in Arizona.
And quickly landed the cover of Sport's Illustrated swimsuit edition in her now-famous skimpy red bikini.
Soon, Upton landed her second Sport's Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover. She is the first model in 15 years to snag the cover two years in a row.
