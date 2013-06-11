21 Photos Of Kate Upton In honour Of Her 21st Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kate Upton!



It’s hard to believe, but the two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover girl turns just 21-years-old today.

In her relatively short time on this earth, Upton has already done so much.

Let’s relive Upton’s recent years in the spotlight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.