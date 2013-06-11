21 Photos Of Kate Upton In honour Of Her 21st Birthday

Aly Weisman
kate upton next to swimsuit issue cover

Happy Birthday, Kate Upton!

It’s hard to believe, but the two-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover girl turns just 21-years-old today.

In her relatively short time on this earth, Upton has already done so much.

Let’s relive Upton’s recent years in the spotlight.

In 2011, Kate Upton was just a 17-year-old model blogging at the Microsoft PC Press Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami Beach.

She proved she could be sporty, too, at the Taco Bell All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in Arizona.

Soon, she appeared in the pages of the 2011 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

The following summer, she was walking the runway in the Beach Bunny swimwear show.

She made quite the impression.

Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson made a video of Upton.

She started attending red carpet events like Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party.

She played in DIRECTV's Sixth Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl Game in Indianapolis.

She starred in a Carl's Jr. TV commercial.

And quickly landed the cover of Sport's Illustrated swimsuit edition in her now-famous skimpy red bikini.

She got invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar's after party.

And covered up for the Met Ball.

She went to the Cannes Film Festival.

And the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

She starred in a new campaign for Beach Bunny Swimwear.

And test drove a Mercedes-Benz at a GQ party in New Orleans.

Soon, Upton landed her second Sport's Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover. She is the first model in 15 years to snag the cover two years in a row.

This time it was an arctic theme.

She went on a publicity blitz.

And helped Samsung showcase its 2013 line of Smart TVs.

She attended this year's punk-themed Met Ball in a simple Diane Von Furstenberg dress.

And landed the cover of June Vogue — wearing what else but a swimsuit.

Justin Bieber turns 20 on March 1.

Check out the Biebs' most ridiculous outfits of all time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.