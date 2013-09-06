How Kate Upton Transformed From Swimsuit Model To 'Vogue' Cover Girl

Kate Upton was just named Model Of The Year
at the Style Awards.
The honour puts her in the ranks of other fashion favourites like Christie Brinkley and Joan Smalls.
But just one year ago, Upton’s future as a model seemed uncertain.
The industry speculated that Upton would be stuck with the identity of a swimsuit model forever.
She moved beyond her Sports Illustrated cover and has since been courted by Vogue and major fashion labels.
Upton hit the modelling scene in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She was featured in body paint.
She also walked the runway for a swimwear line. It seemed Upton had found her calling as a swimsuit model.
But she confessed to Vogue that she wanted more. It was her dream to walk runways and do a big fashion campaign.
The Victoria's Secret casting director snubbed her, saying that she had 'that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy' and that she'd never walk in the brand's runway show.
But Upton took the upper hand, telling New York Mag that 'fashion shows were just never part of my goals.'
She's in a swimsuit for her American Vogue cover, but it's relatively demure compared with her Sports Illustrated ones.
Her accomplishment was impressive. 'It's very rare for a girl to move from one area of the business to the other, largely due to the fact that fashion models are almost without curves, whereas swimwear girls are celebrated for them,' explained U.K. Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman in an editor's note.
