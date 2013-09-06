How Kate Upton Transformed From Swimsuit Model To 'Vogue' Cover Girl

Kate Upton was just named Model Of The Year

at the Style Awards.

The honour puts her in the ranks of other fashion favourites like Christie Brinkley and Joan Smalls.

But just one year ago, Upton’s future as a model seemed uncertain.

The industry speculated that Upton would be stuck with the identity of a swimsuit model forever.

She moved beyond her Sports Illustrated cover and has since been courted by Vogue and major fashion labels.

