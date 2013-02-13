Sports Illustrated Went To Ridiculous Lengths To Take Photos Of Kate Upton In Antarctica

Photo: SI Video Screengrab
Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue traveled to all seven continents to shoot this year’s issue.Yes, that means they went to Antarctica to do a shoot, and Kate Upton wore a bikini in freezing temperatures.
SI’s shoot on Antarctica was the first fashion photo shoot ever on the icy continent, and it was not easy.
Upton even got frost bite.
The first day was all about figuring out how to make everything work, Upton said while getting her hair and make-up done on the ship
But day two, they were back at it. SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day explained that this shoot was much different than any they've ever done because they would shoot Upton for only about 20 or 30 frames, and then take a break to warm her up
Upton said she was already cold in her jacket and when she stripped down to a bikini that instantly her body would freeze and she had to start thinking about something else to stay warm
Upton went on the Today Show Tuesday and explained how her body just started shutting down, she was losing hearing, and eyesight, and that she got frostbite from the shoot
But in the end, Upton said she was honored that Sports Illustrated picked her for the historic event and the editors and photographers were able to get more, and better shots than they ever thought possible
