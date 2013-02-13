Sports Illustrated Went To Ridiculous Lengths To Take Photos Of Kate Upton In Antarctica

Photo: SI Video Screengrab

Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue traveled to all seven continents to shoot this year’s issue.Yes, that means they went to Antarctica to do a shoot, and Kate Upton wore a bikini in freezing temperatures.



SI’s shoot on Antarctica was the first fashion photo shoot ever on the icy continent, and it was not easy.

Upton even got frost bite.

