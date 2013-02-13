Sports Illustrated Went To Ridiculous Lengths To Take Photos Of Kate Upton In Antarctica

Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue traveled to all seven continents to shoot this year’s issue.Yes, that means they went to Antarctica to do a shoot, and Kate Upton wore a bikini in freezing temperatures.

SI’s shoot on Antarctica was the first fashion photo shoot ever on the icy continent, and it was not easy.

Upton even got frost bite.

The team took a boat to Antarctica and it took them two days to get there

The first day was all about figuring out how to make everything work, Upton said while getting her hair and make-up done on the ship

And on the first day, SI took the very first fashion photo on Antarctica ever, this is history

But soon into the shoot a blizzard came through and they had to stop shooting for the day

But day two, they were back at it. SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day explained that this shoot was much different than any they've ever done because they would shoot Upton for only about 20 or 30 frames, and then take a break to warm her up

The team took little lifeboats from the ship to land for the shoots in the snow

Penguins frolicked in the background of shoots

Upton said she was already cold in her jacket and when she stripped down to a bikini that instantly her body would freeze and she had to start thinking about something else to stay warm

Upton went on the Today Show Tuesday and explained how her body just started shutting down, she was losing hearing, and eyesight, and that she got frostbite from the shoot

But in the end, Upton said she was honored that Sports Illustrated picked her for the historic event and the editors and photographers were able to get more, and better shots than they ever thought possible

And in the end, it feels pretty darn good to make history... right?

