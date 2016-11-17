Kate Upton used a vulgar tweet to rip Major League Baseball over the Cy Young Award voting

Despite Justin Verlander receiving the most first-place votes in the 2016 American League Cy Young voting, he did not win the award. This did not sit well with his fiancée, Kate Upton.

Not well at all.

After the award was announced, with Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox winning, Upton issued a vulgar tweet directed at Major League Baseball (you can see the uncensored version of the tweet here).

Her biggest beef appears to be that even though Verlander was named first on 14 of the 30 ballots, he was not even named on two of the ballots, meaning two voters did not think Verlander was among the top five pitchers in the AL this year.

Verlander finished second in the voting. Rick Porcello received eight first-place votes.

Upton wasn’t done. She went on to demand that MLB fire those who did not vote for Verlander.

He had the majority of 1st place votes and 2 writers didn’t have him on their ballots?!! can you pick more out of touch people to vote?@MLB — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

Sorry Rick but you didn’t get any 1st place votes? you didn’t win. #ByeFelicia @MLB keep up with the times and fire those writers

— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016

Of course, the voters for the Cy Young Award do not work for MLB. They are independent writers, two from each market in the AL, who are also members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).

Interestingly, the two writers who did not vote for Verlander were both from the Tampa Bay market and both voted for Porcello to win.

