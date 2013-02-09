Kate Upton Is On The Cover Of The 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, According To Allegedly Leaked Magazine

Kate Upton is apparently the cover of the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, at least according to this allegedly leaked cover from FashionCopious.



It’s the second-straight year she landed the cover if it’s the real deal:

Photo: FashionCopious

SI is making a big deal out of the fact that it took models to all seven continents this year. So putting a picture from Antarctica on the cover would make sense.

We also know Upton did a photoshoot there a few months ago because TMZ wrote about it at the time. Upton appeared to be wearing the same bikini she is in the “leaked” cover above:

Photo: TMZ

The “leaked” magazine could certainly be fake. But there’s no real red flags about it that we can see.

Upton’s celebrity took off after she landed on the cover last year, when she posed in a considerably warmer climate:

Photo: Sports Illustrated

