Investors Are Thrilled To See Kate Upton On The Cover Of The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Photo: Sports Illustrated

When it comes to the markets, history tends to be a terrible guide.But assuming it is a good guide, then investors should be thrilled to see model Kate Upton on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.



According to Art Cashin (via Carl Quintanilla), if an American model is chosen to grace the SI cover, the S&P 500 will outperform historical returns. If the model has a different nationality it will underperform.

For instance, in 2011, Russian born Irina Shayk was on the cover and the market was volatile that year with the S&P 500 finishing flat.

So, things are looking up.

