rumour: Kate Upton Did A 'Secret' Sports Illustrated Cover Shoot In Antarctica

TMZ is reporting that Kate Upton is going to grace another cover of Sports Illustrated but we don’t know when because it’s allegedly “super-secret.” Could it mean Upton will grace the cover of the “Swimsuit Issue” again? We’ll have to wait until February to find out.



Upton was on a cruise from Argentina to Antarctica for 10-days on which SI photographers snapped photos along the way.

We’re guessing the most difficult shoot was in the 35 degree below zero weather the cruise hit in Antarctica. Here’s a photo TMZ obtained from the cruise, click over to TMZ to see the rest:

Photo: TMZ

