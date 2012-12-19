rumour: Kate Upton Did A 'Secret' Sports Illustrated Cover Shoot In Antarctica

Leah Goldman

TMZ is reporting that Kate Upton is going to grace another cover of Sports Illustrated but we don’t know when because it’s allegedly “super-secret.” Could it mean Upton will grace the cover of the “Swimsuit Issue” again? We’ll have to wait until February to find out.

Upton was on a cruise from Argentina to Antarctica for 10-days on which SI photographers snapped photos along the way.

We’re guessing the most difficult shoot was in the 35 degree below zero weather the cruise hit in Antarctica. Here’s a photo TMZ obtained from the cruise, click over to TMZ to see the rest:

kate upton

Photo: TMZ

