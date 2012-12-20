Here's The First Kate Upton Photo From Mercedes' Super Bowl Ad Shoot

Mercedes-Benz gave Business Insider a first look at how Kate Upton is going to look in its 60-second long Super Bowl spot.



CLICK HERE to see what she and Usher will actually do in the spot.

While fans of the Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit cover model might hope that she’ll be showing skin — a favourite tactic among Super Bowl advertisers — Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Steve Cannon told Business Insider that “this is an upscale moment. This isn’t a Carl’s Junior kind of thing, she’s in an upscale cocktail dress.”

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the portion of the commercial that was filmed in New Orleans, where the game will be played this February.

Mercedes gave Business Insider the first shot of Kate Upton looking glamorous in the Super Bowl spot:

Photo: Mercedes-Benz USA

She Instagrammed a photo of her mum on set:

Photo: Instagram / @kateupton

Upton will presumably appear on the red carpet in the cloaked car:

Photo: Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes decided to shoot part of the ad in New Orleans to help bring jobs and attention to the struggling city. Part of the commercial takes place in the French Quarter’s Napoleon House:

Photo: Mercedes-Benz USA

Here’s director Dante Ariola getting ready to shoot the spot, which was created by ad agency Merkley+Partners:

Photo: Mercedes-Benz USA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.