Why Kate Upton Is On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated's MLB Playoff Preview

Supermodel Kate Upton

returned to the cover of Sports Illustrated this week.

She posed with brothers Justin Upton and BJ Upton of the Atlanta Braves for the magazine’s MLB playoff preview.

The cover story is called “OCTOBER’S ALL ABOUT WHO’S HOT”, and it’s presumably about how the team that randomly catches fires in the playoffs typically wins the World Series.

Kate Upton is “hot” too. Her last name is also Upton like the Braves players. So there is wordplay on two levels going on here.

She’s the first model to appear on a non-swimsuit issue of SI.

Here’s the cover. Check out a behind the scenes video of how it was made over at SI:

