Kate Upton 'Washes' Mercedes-Benz In New Commercial

UPDATE: Apparently, this is just the teaser for the real Super Bowl commercial, which will air during the Super Bowl on February 3, 2013.



Last month, Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Steve Cannon told Business Insider’s Laura Stampler that “this is an upscale moment.”

He was referring to a Super Bowl commercial featuring Kate Upton washing a Mercedes Benz.

How would they pull this off without being too raunchy and putting the brand at risk?

Well, Mercedes-Benz USA uploaded a video of Upton and a Benz to YouTube on Monday. Michael Hartley of AutoBlog saw it first.

As you’ll see, the car wash is a bit unexpected. Watch:

