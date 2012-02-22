Kate Upton Laughs Off Remarks That Victoria's Secret Would 'Never Use' Her In Their Runway Show

Looks like we weren’t the only ones questioning Kate Upton‘s worthiness of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover.



Sophia Neophitou, editor of 10 magazine and a creative force behind the much-hyped Victoria’s Secret runway show, recently told The New York Times:

[Kate Upton is] too obvious…She’s like a Page 3 girl. She’s like a footballer’s wife, with the too-blonde hair and that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy.

Ouch.

And despite Upton having appeared in print ads for Victoria’s Secret, Neophitou added “we would never use” Upton for the December lingerie show, the most widely-viewed runway show in the world.

But Upton wasn’t too hurt by the comments, recently telling “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush, “Gisele‘s a football player’s wife. Gisele’s in that category so I’m good.”

The buxom blonde added, “Im doing fine in my career, I don’t need to walk down their runway so it’s all good. She can think that and I can think whatever I want about her.”

Watch the full interview below:



