Kate Upton Lands Her First U.S. Vogue Cover, Defends Her Body

After landing back-to-back Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition covers, 20-year-old Kate Upton appears on the June cover of American Vogue for the first time.



Upton, who is heralded as “The Hottest Supermodel On Earth” in the issue, has also appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia and British Vogue.

Upton’s coveted cover comes after a Victoria’s Secret casting agent said of the model: “She’s like a footballer’s wife, with the too-blond hair and that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy.”

But inside the Vogue issue, Upton says she doesn’t listen to her haters.

“I love my body. It’s what God gave me,” Upton says, adding that she’s “so proud” of her boobs.

“I never set out to be on the runway,” Upton reveals. “I’ve always loved fashion, but it’s not what I set out to do.”

Upton explains, “I trust my career path. I would love to have my own lingerie line” and notes that she’s “very interested in acting.”

When she was younger, Upton says “I didn’t buy the magazines that had models on the covers, because I didn’t know them. So I think this kind of gives me, as a model, a personality that people can connect with.”

Upton’s June issue of Vogue hits newsstands on May 21.

Until then, check out her past international Vogue covers.

Here she is on the cover of British Vogue in January:

Italian Vogue in November 2012:

And at Monday’s Vogue-sponsored Met Gala (They could have dressed up their cover girl a little more, no?):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.