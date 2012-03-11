Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Getty Images
We’re almost out of the dead zone of the sports calender.With March Madness, the Masters, and baseball right around the corner, the sports world is about to get a lot more interesting.
But we still had a lot to talk about this week.
Peyton Manning got canned, Kobe wore a Zorro mask, and one of the NBA’s biggest superstars cozied up to Kate Upton.
Yes, he got cut by his long-time team this week.
But his exit was graceful, and now at least 12 NFL teams have reached out to his agents to possibly sign him.
Overall, a good week for Peyton.
KD and his teammate James Harden teamed up with Kate Upton on a Skull Candy photoshoot.
Oklahoma City may be a tiny market, but Durant still gets to hang out with some of the biggest stars in the world.
Tiger's back!
Not really. But he had his best round in years last Sunday -- shooting a 62 to finished 2nd behind Rory McIlroy.
This is a huge season for Tiger, and it's off to a promising start.
The Barcelona star scored FIVE goals in the Champions League on Wednesday.
That's the most in the history of the prestigious competition.
Miss America finally got to meet Aaron Rodgers this week.
We're not sure who that makes a bigger winner, but we're crossing our fingers that this won't be the last we hear from these two.
Kobe got a new mask this week, and don't get us wrong, we loved it.
But the mask kept slipping off Kobe's face and he eventually had to switch back to his other one.
Cuban made a gay joke at a conference that ended up getting cut from ESPN.
He then issued an apology saying it was because of his 'sophomoric humour.'
The waiter who took a picture of Peyton Manning's tip and set it viral across the internet was fired from his job.
It's probably best to keep these things to yourselves.
