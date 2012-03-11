Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Getty Images

We’re almost out of the dead zone of the sports calender.With March Madness, the Masters, and baseball right around the corner, the sports world is about to get a lot more interesting.



But we still had a lot to talk about this week.

Peyton Manning got canned, Kobe wore a Zorro mask, and one of the NBA’s biggest superstars cozied up to Kate Upton.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.