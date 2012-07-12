rumour: Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Were Getting Cozy This Weekend

Photo: Beach Bunny

Supermodel Kate Upton and Tigers’ pitcher Justin Verlander were reportedly “getting cozy” in Detroit this past weekend, according to CBS Detroit. Upton and Verlander were spotted at a local bar Thursday night “getting chummy” after reportedly going to an Aerosmith concert.



Verlander has dated Emily Yuen since college, but it is unknown if the two are still together.

We’re guessing they’re not since reports say Upton and Verlander were “hanging all over each other” at the bar.

Upton and Verlander met on the set of an MLB 2k12 ad.

