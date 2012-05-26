US

Kate Upton Isn't Just A Swimsuit Model—Now She's A Bikini Designer, Too

Aly Weisman

Kate Upton

Beach Bunny

“Beach Bunny is my favourite swimsuit line out there and to be able to design for them is a dream come true.” -Kate Upton

Kate Upton is used to wearing bikinis—but now the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover girl is actually designing them.Upton has teamed up with swimwear line Beach Bunny to create her own line of super pricey swimsuits.

The “Kate Bikini Set,” which is encrusted with gems, retails for $284 online.

“I can’t wait for you to see what I designed for Beach Bunny,” Upton says in a promo video for the line. “It’s so much fun and it’s glamorous. It’s what I love—it’s me.”

Upton recently shot Beach Bunny’s Spring/Summer 2012 campaign in Belize and here’s what happened…

This is one of the two bikinis Kate designed for Beach Bunny. On their website, it retails for $284 and is available in sizes XS through XL.

Kate shot the Beach Bunny Spring/Summer 2012 campaign On Sanctuary Island in Belize.

Watch the behind-the-scenes of the Beach Bunny shoot in Belize:

You've seen her in a bikini ...

