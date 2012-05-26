Kate Upton Isn't Just A Swimsuit Model—Now She's A Bikini Designer, Too

Beach Bunny



Kate Upton is used to wearing bikinis—but now the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover girl is actually designing them.Upton has teamed up with swimwear line Beach Bunny to create her own line of super pricey swimsuits.

The “Kate Bikini Set,” which is encrusted with gems, retails for $284 online.

“I can’t wait for you to see what I designed for Beach Bunny,” Upton says in a promo video for the line. “It’s so much fun and it’s glamorous. It’s what I love—it’s me.”

Upton recently shot Beach Bunny’s Spring/Summer 2012 campaign in Belize and here’s what happened…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.