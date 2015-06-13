Wildly popular 'Game of War' is about to replace Kate Upton and throw a ton of money at Mariah Carey

‘Game of War’ is one of the highest grossing apps in the App Store.

It’s a War Strategy game focused on building a city and gathering resources. And not much else.

As I’ve written before there’s not really any fighting in ‘Game of War.’ You just sort of gather resources, and get desperately begged to spend your real hard-earned cash.

Kate Upton has been the extremely high profile face of the game in its many ads on TV and online. But according to TMZ, that mantle is being passed on to the one and only Mariah Carey.

TMZ says sources tell them it’s a seven-figure deal, and will lead to a 30-second commercial that will shoot for two days. They also report that the director of Terminator: Genisys, Alan Taylor, is helming the project.

