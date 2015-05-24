How you could end up spending thousands on Kate Upton's 'Game of War'

You may not know anything about “Game of War: Fire Age,” but you’ve probably seen its ads featuring supermodel Kate Upton. With $US40 million invested in advertising, “Game of War” has become the second most profitable game on the iPhone despite being free to play. Like Las Vegas, it’s profitable because it’s designed from the ground up to take your money.

