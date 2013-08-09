Kate Upton: 'I Felt Terrible About Myself' After First Sports Illustrated Cover

Elle/Carter Smith ‘I’m not a toy, I’m a human,’ Kate Upton confirms in an interview with Elle magazine.

While Kate Upton is no stranger to appearing on magazine covers, the 21-year-old model’s interview in the current issue of

Elle magazinereveals a shyer side.

“After my first Sports Illustrated cover, I felt terrible about myself for a solid month,” Upton admitted to the magazine. “Every single guy I met was either married or about to be married, and I felt like I was their bachelor present or something.”

Upton adds, “I’m not a toy, I’m a human. I’m not here to be used. I am a grown woman, and you need to figure your s— out.”

Upton says it isn’t just her who feels this way, but many models.

“People deal with models like they are children,” she says. “They think they can pull one over on you. It’s actually funny.”

But Upton doesn’t let it get to her.

“I’m always like, I’m about to pull something on you, and you’re so focused on thinking I’m dumb you’re not even going to know!”

As for Upton’s much talked about love life and rumours she’s dating “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the model says:

“I really have never had a serious relationship in the industry. I’m just having fun. Obviously I have a very busy schedule at this time in my life, and I don’t put relationships as a priority.”

In case you forgot, here’s that infamous teeny weeny red bikini cover shot from 2012:

It went over so well that Upton landed a second consecutive cover in 2013:

