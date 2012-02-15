Did The New York Times Just Call Kate Upton Fat?

Photo: Donald Bowers/Getty Images

Guy Trebay of the The New York Times profiled SI cover model Kate Upton today. And he used some interesting language when trying to describe how she’s different from traditional fashion models.Here’s the NYT description of her:



Wholesomely proportioned at 5 feet 11 inches with a 36-25-34 figure, Ms. Upton was a long way from the coolly robotic Eastern European beauty ideal that has dominated the catwalks for many seasons.

We don’t speak New York Times, but we’re pretty sure “wholesomely proportioned” is a fancy way of saying she’s fat, right?

Another strange quote, this time from fashion industry creature Sophia Neophitou:

“She’s like a Page 3 girl,” Ms. Neophitou said, referring to the scantily clad voluptuous women featured in The Sun, a London tabloid.

The profile is all about how Upton is defying the expectations of what a “fashion model” ought to be. But since it’s the New York Times they have to use this 19th-century coded language instead of just saying, “She has boobs and isn’t anorexic and that’s new and interesting.”

As a result, it sort of sounds like they’re calling her fat. Or are we crazy?

