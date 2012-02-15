Kate Upton Gives Some Of Baseball's Best Pitchers Some Pitching Advice In This Commercial

Looking to capitalise on Kate Upton’s appearance on this week’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, 2KSports has released a commercial for their upcoming Major League Baseball 2K12 video game, featuring Kate Upton and some of baseball’s best young players.



In the commercial, Upton is giving David Price, Justin Verlander, CJ Wilson, and Jay Bruce some advice on how to use their fingers.

The players do manage to keep straight faces (barely). But we do wonder how many times Price messed up the scene in order to force a re-hug from Upton.

Here is the commercial created by Zambezi…



