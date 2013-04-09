Kate Upton Is Rooting For Michigan At The NCAA Championship Game

SI Swimsuit cover girl Kate Upton grew up in Michigan and is a big Wolverines fan. Upton is at the NCAA National Championship tonight at the Georgia Dome supporting Michigan with her younger brother and a friend.
She tweeted this photo (via USA Today Sports):
Yayyy @lucyaragon @david_upton_ twitter.com/KateUpton/stat…
— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) April 9, 2013
She also posted this Vine:
Go blue vine.co/v/btadwLUlFH0
— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) April 9, 2013
