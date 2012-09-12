Kate Upton And Ryan Lochte Are Taking Over Cantor Fitzgerald's Trading Floor Today

Photo: Twitter.com/CFCharityDay

Movie stars, models and pro-athletes are taking over Cantor Fitzgerald’s trading floor today for a charity event commemorating those who lost their lives September 11th terrorist attacks. During the 9/11 attacks, Cantor Fitzgerald occupied the 101st to the 105th floors of One World Trade centre — just above the impact zone of the hijacked plane.



Cantor Fitzgerald suffered the greatest loss of life of any company that day. The firm lost 658 of its 960 employees, nearly two-thirds of its workforce.

The firm now operates in its Midtown offices at 499 Park Avenue on the second floor and hosts the Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day every anniversary of the attacks.

