Kate Upton And Ryan Lochte Are Taking Over Cantor Fitzgerald's Trading Floor Today

Julia La Roche
Kate Upton

Photo: Twitter.com/CFCharityDay

Movie stars, models and pro-athletes are taking over Cantor Fitzgerald’s trading floor today for a charity event commemorating those who lost their lives September 11th terrorist attacks. During the 9/11 attacks, Cantor Fitzgerald occupied the 101st to the 105th floors of One World Trade centre — just above the impact zone of the hijacked plane.

Cantor Fitzgerald suffered the greatest loss of life of any company that day.  The firm lost 658 of its 960 employees, nearly two-thirds of its workforce. 

The firm now operates in its Midtown offices at 499 Park Avenue on the second floor and hosts the Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day every anniversary of the attacks. 

Here's Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews on the trading floor.

(Left to Right): Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer, LoLo magazine EIC Lauren Scurggs, shark attack survivor/pro surfer Bethany Hamilton and Ryan Lochte

Model Emily DiDonato stopped by Cantor Fitzgerald's charity event.

It's Andy Cohen taking a call.

Super model Kate Upton talking to a Cantor Fitzgerald customer on the phone.

Here's Upton again.

And another with a bunch of brokers taking pictures of her.

Former New York Knick John Starks with Upton.

Here's skateboarding legend Tony Hawk with Kate Upton.

Here's Tony Hawk with his skateboard. He's there with his Tony Hawk Foundation.

Twitter user @ShawnZ3 captured this shot of Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte signing the celebrity board.

She also snapped this photo of Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer.

Here's Lochte taking a trade order from a Cantor Fitzgerald client.

Mary Thompson also snapped a pic of Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon at the charity event.

CNBC's Mary Thompson snapped this picture of super model/Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton at Cantor Fitzgerald.

CNBC's Mary Thompson also caught Dr. Ruth speaking to one of Cantor's clients on the phone.

CNBC producer Margaret Popper and CNBC reporter Mary Thompson with boxing legend Gerry Cooney

Mary Thompson also caught this shot of tennis superstar Venus Williams taking a call.

Instagram user sboldis posted this shot of Miss New York Kaitlin Monte with Mr. Met

Here's another shot of Kaitlin Monte. She was 2nd runner up in the Miss America pageant.

Henrik Lundqvist from the NY Rangers stopped by, too.

New York Giants' Mark Herzlich showed up.

@KyerFamily took this picture of New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.

