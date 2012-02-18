Kate Upton Asked Victor Cruz To Be Her Valentine But He Said No

Photo: Getty/Michael Loccisano

New York Giants wideout Victor Cruz hung out with SI cover girl Kate Upton at a New York City club Tuesday, according to The Daily (via The Big Lead).They spent time together on Tuesday to celebrate the new Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.



With it being Valentine’s Day and all, Upton had a very important question for the recent Super Bowl champ, “will you be my Valentine?”:

“He denied me this Valentine’s Day. He said no. I don’t want to talk about it. I’m so upset. I can’t salsa good enough — that must be it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.