Kate Spade's top-selling product is currently a $348 pineapple handbag, as Americans flock to fun, whimsical products to soothe pandemic anxiety and spark joy

Kate Spade’s top-selling product is currently a crossbody pineapple bag, according to Kate Space CEO Liz Fraser speaking on a call to investors yesterday,

“We’ve got a best-selling bag right now, that’s a pineapple, and it’s $US348 and she’s happy to pay for that because it makes her happy,” Fraser said on the call, as first pointed by New York Times reporter Sapna Maheshwari on Twitter.

The bag is the latest in a series of whimsical products and rising trends that Americans are turning to in an effort to lift spirits and soothe anxiety during the pandemic.

Americans are clinging to any source of whimsy and glee to boost spirits during the pandemic, and now it seems that includes a pineapple handbag.

According to Kate Spade CEO Liz Fraser, the brand’s “Picnic Pineapple Crossbody” is currently its best-selling item, retailing at $US348. The leading fruit-themed bag was first noted by New York Times reporter Sapna Maheshwari on Twitter.

The pineapple is one of several examples of consumers gravitating toward whimsical items, bright patterns, and comfort items to soothe anxiety brought on by the global pandemic. One such trend has been tie-dye, which in addition to having a history of resurging during times of societal unrest, experts say also brings joy with its DIY process and vibrant hues.

“I think people are looking for a sense of freedom and tie-dye prints represent this feeling,” Kimberly Swarth, CEO of the athleisure brand, Onzie, told Business Insider last month. “Tie-dye prints bring back a feeling from revolutionary ‘hippy’ free-form periods in history. Through these magical prints, people can radiate those feelings.”

The desire to foster happiness and serve as a “potential balm for a particularly stressful year” may have also been partially behind Starbucks and Dunkin’ Doughnuts opting to launch Pumpkin Spice season earlier than ever before, wrote Business Insider’s Kate Taylor.

“While there is so much uncertainty heading into the fall, one thing our fans can count on is the return of pumpkin at Dunkin’,” Dunkin’s vice president of marketing strategy, Jill Nelson said in a statement to USA TODAY. “We’re excited to bring them one of the most anticipated flavours earlier than ever before.”

