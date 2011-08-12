Check Out Kate Moss' STUNNING Wedding Photos In Vogue's Big September Issue (PHOTO)

Jen Ortiz

Wish you were Kate Moss?

You will after seeing these photos.

Documenting the supermodel’s July nuptials to Jamie Hince, the September issue of Vogue features a series of photographs taken by Moss’ wedding photographer and friend Mario Testino.

Inside the issue, the magazine’s European Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles gives readers “exclusive insight into the wedding.”

But the photos speak for themselves.

Kate Moss

Photo: Mario Testino, Vogue/dailymail.co.uk

