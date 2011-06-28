Vogue Is Shooting Kate Moss's Wedding For Its Sept. Cover

Details on supermodel Kate Moss‘ wedding to Jamie Hince this weekend have been kept secret so far.



But, come September, Vogue readers will get an exclusive look into the “much-anticipated wild wedding.”

At least, according to New York Post‘s Page Six.

They say Vogue has booked fashion photographer Mario Testino – who shot the Vanity Fair Royal Wedding cover during the couple’s engagement photo shoot – to photograph the wedding for the magazine’s September issue cover.

Which, considering Moss’s proclivity for privacy, seems somewhat unlikely. But dare to dream.

What to expect if it actually happens?

“A three-day bacchanal of music, A-list guests and unparalleled celebrations.”

