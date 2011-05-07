AUCTION OF THE DAY: Buy A Statue Of Kate Moss With Her Legs Over Her Head

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

A statue of Kate Moss in a yoga-esq pose is on display outside of Christie’s auction house and is going up for auction May 12.The statue is expected to bring in $800,000 to $1.2 million.



British artist Marc Quinn has an entire series of Kate Moss statues, some in original bronze, and others bronze painted white.

This statue, completed in 2006, is part of a Post-War and Contemporary Art Auction.

