AUCTION OF THE DAY: Buy A Statue Of Kate Moss With Her Legs Over Her Head

Leah Goldman
kate moss

Photo: Courtesy of Christie’s

A statue of Kate Moss in a yoga-esq pose is on display outside of Christie’s auction house and is going up for auction May 12.The statue is expected to bring in $800,000 to $1.2 million.

British artist Marc Quinn has an entire series of Kate Moss statues, some in original bronze, and others bronze painted white.

This statue, completed in 2006, is part of a Post-War and Contemporary Art Auction.

The Ballerina

Artist: George Condo

Auction price: $250,000-$350,000

Love Red/Blue

Artist: Robert Indiana

Auction price: $2 million-$3 million

Beatle Boots

Artist: Andy Warhol

Auction price: $600,000-$800,000

Flag, after Jasper Johns

Artist: Vik Muniz

Auction price: $30,000-$50,000

Sarasvati River Delta

Artist: Marc Quinn

Auction price: $120,000-$180,000

Kiki

Artist: Takashi Murakami

Auction price: $900,000-$1.2 million

Untitled Film Still (#36)

Artist: Cindy Sherman

Auction price: $180,000-$250,000

All You Can Eat

Artist: Richard Prince

Auction price: $600,000-$800,000

Auction prices are getting higher and higher

