Kate Moss in Gold fetches $900,000 : Siren by Marc Quinn

We never knew Kate Moss was a contortionist. But then we never knew she had fans who would pay dearly for a contorted statue of her in gold either. Kate Moss – the noted English supermodel, is also the first person whose statue is supposedly the largest gold statue ever created since the time of the Pharoahs (ancient Egypt). That particular statue entitled ‘Microcosmos Siren’ was made by Marc Quinn who though Moss to be the ideal beauty of the moment. Siren has Moss in a contorted Yoga pose, however while the body depicted is Moss’s, and the hands and feet are life casts, another model was used to create the position. Obviously , no one but a trained yoga guru would be able to pose in such an image.



Siren was made from 10 kilos (22 lb) of gold (18 karat) and was originally meant as a part of a British Museum exhibition. Having fulfilled its original purpose, the statue was then put up for auction at Sotheby’s last week. Microcosmos (Siren) had an estimate of £500,000-700,000 and was gulped down by an eager Asian collector – who obviously has to be the biggest fan of the fashion diva – for a stunning £577,250 ($908,245) via a telephonic bid.

Regarding the Siren, Quinn mentions that he selected Moss since he believes her to be the contemporary version of the Sphinx. A mystery. He claimed, She is a mirror of ourselves, a knotted Venus of our age.

Siren is inscribed with Quinn’s signature.

Seen here is Siren, in all its glory :

Its no wonder then that Moss is the same diva who has managed to auction a kiss for 5000 pounds , has a stylish lingerie line crafted in her own fashion sense and the obligatory scent that every celebrity is by now required to have. If you must see the Sotheby’s report with your own eyes, then off you go to Sotheby’s!

