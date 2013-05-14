At Age 39, Kate Moss Bares All For St. Tropez Self-Tanning Brand

Detail from nude image of Kate Moss in advertisement for St. Tropez self-tanner.

Self-tanning brand St. Tropez‘s summer campaign features a bikini-less Kate Moss.



Advertisers often try to avoid stars who are over-exposed — in the media sense — but Moss’s ubiquity in beauty brands was part of the reason St. Tropez wanted to work with the model.

Moss has appeared in campaigns for Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Topshop, Rimmel, Bulgari, Mango, Agent Provocateur, Virgin Mobile and Burberry. The company said that Moss’s “growing number of beauty campaigns proves that her appeal as a beauty icon resonates with confident women across all age groups globally.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Kate Moss has chosen to work with us on our new campaign: it gives us the ultimate stamp of approval on the quality of our products,” said Michelle Feeney, CEO of PZ Cussons Beauty, the owner of St.Tropez.

The print and on-line campaign is carefully executed to demonstrate that Moss, 39, has no tan lines. (The images below aren’t particularly graphic, but they may not be acceptable for viewing in more conservative workplaces.)

The campaign was created by UK advertising agency, Karmarama.

Kate Moss demonstrates the efficacy of St. Tropez’s non-streak formula.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.