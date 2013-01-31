Kate Middleton's 'Near Perfect' Nose Is Inspiring Women To Have Plastic Surgery

Requests for noses like Kate’s have tripled since 2011.

Whatever dress she wears flies off the shelves and her hair is more talked about than “The Rachel” ‘do of the 90s, but now Kate Middleton’s nose is being coveted by women around the world.According to the Daily Mail, requests in plastic surgeons’ offices for Middleton’s “near perfect” nose have tripled since 2011, when she wed Prince William.



“Her nose is straight with a cute, rounded tip and is perfectly in proportion to her face,” plastic surgeon Maurizio Persico, who specialises in nose reshaping, tells the paper. “Plus, she always looks happy and confident in photos, which is especially appealing to women whose own appearance makes them unhappy.”

Sarah Hattley, a 31-year-old who works for an insurance company in the U.K., told the Daily Mail she had rhinoplasty in 2011 specifically so she could look like the Duchess:

“I’ve admired Kate since she first got engaged to William. I’ve tried to copy her natural make-up and long, glossy hair style: she always looks so effortlessly groomed. But it was her perfect nose — narrow and petite, with a subtle upturn — that always caught my eye in pictures.”

According to psychologist Carmen Lefevre, who studies facial attributes and behaviour at the University of St. Andrews, “The symmetry of Kate’s nose, the angle between her lip and the tip of her nose and the minimal amount of nostril on show, are all near-perfect.”

