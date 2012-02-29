Kate Middleton's Cousin Works At Barclays By Day And Burlesque Dances At Night [NSFW]

If the Queen says it’s OK, then obviously it is.



Kate Middleton’s distant cousin is a burlesque dancing banker named Katrina Darling, and you can watch her perform at W.i.P in Soho on March 13th. It will be her first performance in the states.

From the NY Post:

She’ll perform her trademark saucy “God Save the Queen” routine during W.I.P.’s Tuesday night Dropout party run by Lyle Derek and Noah Valentyn…“New York is a lot more out there than the UK scene,” said Darling. “London sticks more to the traditional burlesque side of things, whereas New York really pushes the envelope.”

You can check out one of her performances below (WARNING NSFW):

