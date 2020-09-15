Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t afraid to dress down in a casual yet stylish fall look.

Kate Middleton is known for her feminine royal style, especially during the fall season.

From jewel-toned sweaters to plaid blazers, casual jeans, and knee-high boots, her style selections are sure to inspire your autumn wardrobe.

Kate Middleton has been known to wear everything from affordable fashion brands to high-end items, but it’s her fall style that stands out from her other looks.

As the weather turns colder, we decided to look back at the royal’s most fashionable autumnal outfits.

Here are 16 of Kate Middleton’s best fall fashion looks.

Before she was officially a royal, Kate Middleton knew how to rock a fall fashion look.

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images Kate Middleton at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire in 2007.

Pictured here at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire in 2007, the soon-to-be royal embodied autumnal British style in an olive jacket and simple button-down.

While the sunglasses are very reminiscent of 2000s fashion, this look could easily be recreated today.

Plaid is basically synonymous with fall fashion, and this dress and jacket combination is no exception.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in November 2012.

Middleton paired plaid with understated black tights and suede boots.

The duchess wore this nautical-inspired fall look during an appearance in October 2013.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton in October 2013.

While pairing wedges with a striped shirt might seem more like a summer trend, throwing a blazer over the top makes the outfit more fall-appropriate.

Middleton wore this walnut brown printed dress by Orla Kiely to a charity event in 2013.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton in November 2013.

From the button details on the dress’ bodice to the duchess’ brown suede booties, the look is chic enough for a royal engagement yet casual enough for anyone to wear out on the town this fall.

Kate Middleton may have worn this cream sweater in the spring of 2014, but it could easily transition to the fall season.

Anthony Devlin/Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton watches rugby in New Zealand in 2014.

According to StyleCaster, chunky sweaters and cable knits are expected to be one of this year’s biggest fall fashion trends.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore this comfortable-looking yet stylish maroon sweater dress to an appearance in November 2017.

John Phillips/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in November 2017.

The royal paired the fall-ready look with tights and a simple watch.

Though we’re used to seeing Kate Middleton dressed up, this casual fall look proved she can dress down and look just as stylish.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton in October 2018.

Known for wearing affordable fashion brands, Middleton paired a pair of brown cargo-style pants from Zara with a light green jacket and her favourite pair of Penelope Chilvers boots.

She wore a plaid midi dress to an event at the Victoria & Albert Museum a week later.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton in October 2018.

She paired it with a maroon belt and matching heels for a stylish autumnal look.

Known to rock a blazer every now and again, Middleton wore this classic grey number with a pair of simple black pants and a turtleneck sweater in 2018.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Kate Middleton in October 2018.

Blazers are a common trend during the fall, but this year they’re expected to become even more popular, despite many people likely still working from home.

Middleton recycled the same blazer for an event in November 2019.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton in November 2019.

She styled the blazer with a simple white sweater and maroon slacks.

Nothing screams “fall” more than this matching maroon blazer and skirt ensemble.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images Kate Middleton in November 2018.

She also wore pair of simple black suede pumps, tights, and a turtleneck.

The Duchess of Cambridge may have worn this festive look to a Christmas party, but it can surely inspire your fall wardrobe as well.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton in December 2018.

To make the look more autumn-appropriate, you could opt for a plaid skirt in fall colours like mustard yellow, army green, or maroon rather than bright red.

She wore another army green jacket in 2019, this time paired with a chunky maroon turtleneck sweater and a necktie.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton in 2019.

Bandanas and neckties are already emerging as fall fashion trends this year, either worn around your neck or as a hair accessory.

This fall look is one of the duchess’ most iconic fashion moments.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Middleton in October 2019.

The royal paired the pair of green culottes by high-street fashion brand Jigsaw with a burgundy knit sweater by Warehouse and a matching Chanel handbag.

This classic jewel-toned blue dress made a statement in November 2019.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Kate Middleton in November 2019.

Middleton proved that you don’t need tights or over-the-top accessories to nail a fall look.

In one of her last public engagements before the pandemic, Middleton opted for a casual, chic outfit that embodies the fall season.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Kate Middleton in March 2020.

With her worn-in brown leather boots, jeans, and army green military jacket, we can only assume Middleton’s fall looks this year will continue to inspire our wardrobes.

