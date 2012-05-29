Kate Middleton's Banker Cousin Quits Her Job To Focus More On Her Burlesque Dancing Career

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It’s hard to forget Katrina Darling—the full-time banker, part-time burlesque dancer is a distant cousin of Kate Middleton and generated a ton of buzz when she performed her first dance show at W.i.P. in New York earlier this year.Now, it seems that buzz has turned to showbiz success for Katrina, so much that she’s quit her job at Barclays, where she worked as a portfolio analyst, to focus solely on her career in the spotlight, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.



Her burlesque dancing career (she is known for a racy number to the tune of “God Save the Queen”) has taken off since last year, and she’s also shopping a reality show to TV networks called “God Save Katrina Darling.”

Katrina had worked at Barclays for about a year, and said that her co-workers were aware of her side-job and extremely supportive, according to the Post.

