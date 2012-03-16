Kate Middleton's Banker Cousin Is Also A Burlesque Dancer, Here's What She Did In New York This Week [NSFW]

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Remember Katrina Darling? She was the distant cousin to Kate Middleton that worked at Barclays by day and burlesque danced by night.Well this Tuesday, Darling graced the audience at W.i.P. in SoHo with her God Save The Queen performance, and what a performance the audience got.



We won’t dilly dally anymore—while Clusterstock wasn’t allowed to take pictures at the event, but Getty was, and we have them for you here.

It’s quite a sight, and remember: slightly NSFW.

