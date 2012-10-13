An Amazing Story From Kate Middleton's Bachelorette Party Last Year

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton pulled off an epic performance at her bachelorette party last year, UK singer Cheryl Cole claims. Sarah Karmali at Vogue UK reports about Kate’s “hen night” (the British slang for bachelorette party):



“The Duchess of Cambridge dressed up as Cheryl Cole on her hen do. According to the singer, Prince William told her of his wife’s tribute at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert back in June.

“Kate confessed that she dressed up as me on her hen night, in a bodysuit and split trousers, and sang Fight For This Love,” wrote Cole in her new autobiography, Cheryl: My Story. “She even learnt the dance routine and was step-perfect by all accounts, as her sister Pippa and brother James also came over and told me all about it.”‘

Other details about the party are that it had a “Dirty Dancing” theme and was held at her parents’ estate.

If Middleton really dressed up and pulled off a performance, we’d love to see a video.

DON’T MISS: Look What Happens When Kate Middleton Wears A Brand >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.