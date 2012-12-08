Here Are The Free Baby Gifts Kate Middleton's Already Receiving

Kirsten Acuna
kate middletonCompanies have been sending Kate Middleton thousands of dollars in free baby gifts.

Photo: Getty Images / WPA Pool/Pool

News of the Kate Middleton’s pregnancy hasn’t been out for a week; however, that hasn’t stopped people companies from showering her with free baby gifts.According to TMZ, the Duchess of Cambridge has received at least four gift baskets from the U.S. alone with one totaling $2,300.

What’s in the royal baby swag bags?

High-end retailer Bel Bambini sent a $2,300 gift basket complete with …

a Fendi layette set which cost $265:

Fendi set kate middleton

Photo: Fendi

… a $978 Bugaboo Cameleon 3 stroller …

bugaboo cameleon 3 stroller

Photo: Amazon

… and $275 Dior baby booties:

dior booties

Photo: Dior

She also received $1,000 in items from Flicka – a baby store in Los Angeles where Melissa Joan Hart has been known to shop.

melissa joan hart flicka kate middleton

Photo: Facebook / Flicka

