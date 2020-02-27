Kate Middleton paired green Zara pants with $50 sneakers for a casual look

Celia Fernandez
Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesKate Middleton went for a sporty vibe on Wednesday.
  • Kate Middleton attended a SportsAid Stars event in London on Wednesday wearing an all-green outfit.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in $US50 culottes from Zara and $US50 sneakers from Marks & Spencer.
  • She accessorized her outfit with green onyx Monica Vinader earrings and a Daniella Draper necklace that’s personalised with the initials of her three children.
Kate Middleton is no stranger to wearing casual, affordable outfits.

She proved that when she attended a SportsAid Stars event in London on Wednesday wearing an all-green outfit that was made up of $US50 culottes from Zara and $US50 Marks & Spencer sneakers.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed wearing the high-waisted wide-leg pants, which were sold out at the time of writing, while taking a tour of the London Stadium. The sneakers are still available to purchase online in white and navy.

Kate middleton zara pantsYui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesKate Middleton wore $US50 Zara pants and $US50 Marks & Spencers sneakers on Wednesday.

Middleton accessorized her outfit with green onyx Monica Vinader earrings and a Daniella Draper necklace that’s personalised with the initials of her three children: George, Charlotte, and Louis. When it was time to leave, the duchess put on a navy-blue blazer.

Kate middleton blazerYui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesKate Middleton put on a navy blazer to leave the London Stadium on Wednesday.

Middleton’s latest outfit is very different from the glamorous look she donned the night before to attend a charity performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” alongside Prince William.

The 38-year-old royal arrived at the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday in a black tweed Epinone London dress. She added some shimmer to her outfit with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo pumps and a matching clutch from the same brand. William looked dapper in a dark-blue suit.

Kate middleton prince william evan hansenSamir Hussein/WireImage/Getty ImagesKate Middleton and Prince William attended a performance of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Tuesday.

