Kate Middleton ditched green in $50 Zara pants and a bright coral sweater while in Ireland

Kate Middleton visited the Salthill-Knocknacarra Gaelic Athletic Association club in Ireland on Thursday wearing a more casual look.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a $US243 Really Wild cashmere sweater, $US50 Zara pants, and New Balance sneakers.

She accessorized her outfit with $US155 mini hoop earrings with shamrock charms from Daniella Draper.

Less than two weeks after wearing $US50 green culottes from Zara, Kate Middleton is back in a casual look again.

On Thursday, the final day of their Ireland visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Salthill-Knocknacarra Gaelic Athletic Association club and took part in hurling and Gaelic football.

For the occasion, Middleton wore a $US243 coral cashmere sweater from Really Wild, $US50 pants from Zara, and New Balance sneakers. As of Thursday, the sweater and the pants were still available to purchase but the sneakers were sold out, though an updated version from a collaboration with Sweaty Betty appears on New Balance’s website.

Prince William also looked casual in a blue puffer jacket and black pants.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Middleton wore Zara pants.

Middleton accessorized her outfit with $US155 Daniella Draper mini hoop earrings with shamrock charms.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Getty Images Middleton paired her look with mini hoop earrings with shamrock charms.

Middleton’s latest outfit was more dressed down than the one she wore earlier in the day during a special event where the duke and duchess met performers and volunteers for a Galway 2020 event.

Middleton arrived in a green Suzannah Valerie dress with a white square print, a $US90 Sézane belt, Ralph Lauren suede boots, and more Daniella Draper jewellery. The dress and boots weren’t available online on Thursday, but a similar version of the Suzannah design is on the retailer’s website. Her belt was sold out, but her shamrock necklace was on sale for $US323.

Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images Middleton also wore a Suzannah Valerie dress on Thursday.

Since she’s been in Ireland, Middleton has embraced wearing green

On Tuesday, she wore a $US2,000 dress by The Vampire’s Wife for a reception at the Guinness Storehouse.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge dressed up in a sparkly green dress for a reception at the Guinness Storehouse on Monday.

When she arrived in Ireland earlier that day, Middleton was wearing a floral-print $US2,335 Alessandra Rich dress that she paired with a $US75 Lele Sadoughi black headband, $US475 Emmy suede pumps, Asprey earrings, and a $US187 clutch by L.K. Bennett. The earrings Middleton wore were out of stock on Thursday.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton arrived in Ireland in an Alessandra Rich peplum dress.

