Kate Middleton wore a leopard-print skirt from Zara with a camel coat

- Kate Middleton visited the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday.
- For the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a Massimo Dutti coat, a leopard-print skirt from Zara, a black turtleneck, and high-heeled black boots.
- Middleton’s leopard-print Zara skirt was on sale for $US13.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Kate Middleton has officially worn Zara twice in one month.
On January 15, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a houndstooth Zara dress for her first official engagement of the year in Bradford. For the appearance, Middleton paired her affordable dress with a bespoke military-style Alexander McQueen coat and an Aspinal of London handbag.
Middleton donned Zara again on Wednesday to attend a class at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales. The duchess stepped out in a leopard-print skirt from the brand, which she wore with a Massimo Dutti camel cashmere-and-wool-blend coat, a black turtleneck, and high-heeled black suede boots from Ralph Lauren.
Middleton’s flowy leopard-print maxi skirt is sold out at the time of writing, but it was previously on sale for just $US13, marked down from its original price of $US50.
The duchess accessorized her look with a gold medallion pendant and drop earrings.
Middleton’s latest look is reminiscent of one that her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, wore during a visit to Canada House in London on January 8.
Markle and Middleton both embraced the timeless camel coat trend. They also paired items from Massimo Dutti with flowy midi skirts.
- Read more:
- Meghan Markle wore a $US70 sweater for her first public appearance of 2020
- Kate Middleton paired a Zara dress with an Alexander McQueen coat and a $US775 handbag
- Kate Middleton and the Queen coordinated in purple coats and matching hats at the duchess’ birthday celebrations
- 38 iconic looks Kate Middleton has worn since becoming a royal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.