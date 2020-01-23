Kate Middleton wore a leopard-print skirt from Zara with a camel coat

Geoff Caddick/WPA POOL/Getty Images Kate Middleton visited Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton visited the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday.

For the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a Massimo Dutti coat, a leopard-print skirt from Zara, a black turtleneck, and high-heeled black boots.

Middleton’s leopard-print Zara skirt was on sale for $US13.

Kate Middleton has officially worn Zara twice in one month.

On January 15, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a houndstooth Zara dress for her first official engagement of the year in Bradford. For the appearance, Middleton paired her affordable dress with a bespoke military-style Alexander McQueen coat and an Aspinal of London handbag.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton wore a Zara dress for a visit to Bradford in the UK.

Middleton donned Zara again on Wednesday to attend a class at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales. The duchess stepped out in a leopard-print skirt from the brand, which she wore with a Massimo Dutti camel cashmere-and-wool-blend coat, a black turtleneck, and high-heeled black suede boots from Ralph Lauren.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Kate Middleton stepped out in Cardriff, Wales, in a Massimo Dutti coat.

Middleton’s flowy leopard-print maxi skirt is sold out at the time of writing, but it was previously on sale for just $US13, marked down from its original price of $US50.

The duchess accessorized her look with a gold medallion pendant and drop earrings.

Geoff Caddick/WPA POOL/Getty Images Kate Middleton paired a black turtleneck with a $US13 Zara leopard-print skirt.

Middleton’s latest look is reminiscent of one that her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, wore during a visit to Canada House in London on January 8.

Markle and Middleton both embraced the timeless camel coat trend. They also paired items from Massimo Dutti with flowy midi skirts.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Meghan Markle’s Massimo Dutti sweater is currently sold out online.

